2 Trumbull County men indicted for stealing Army Humvee

Humvee, like this one, stolen from Ohio National Guard Armory (Source: ONG)

Two Trumbull County men have been indicted for stealing an Army Humvee.

22-year-old Austin Bollinger, Brookfield

22-year-old Daniel Thompson, Girard

They both have been indicted on one count each of theft of government property and receiving stolen government property. Investigators said Bollinger stole a High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle from government property on March 18.

From March 19- March 24 Bollinger and Thompson retained and concealed the stolen HMMWV with the intent to convert the vehicle for Bollinger's own use.

