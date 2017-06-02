Mom of Akron toddler revived with Narcan jailed on unrelated charges

The mother of toddler who had to be revived with Narcan earlier this week is locked up on charges unrelated to the overdose.

According to police, Destanie T. Carter, 25, of Gale Street in Akron is currently in the Portage County Jail on felony theft charges. No charges have been filed in the overdose case.

Carter's 1-year-old was rushed to Akron Children's Hospital Thursday. Mom was not home at the time.

The child will be turned over to children's services once he is released.

The investigation is ongoing.

