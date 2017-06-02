7 controversial quotes from Kathy Griffin's press conference

Kathy Griffin held a news conference to discuss the controversial photo of her holding a mock severed head of President Trump.

Here are seven quotes from Griffin from her newser.

"I'm not a fan of Donald Trump, he's a bully."

"I've dealt with older white guys trying to keep me down my whole life, my whole career."

"I make mistakes, I'm an out there comedian, I'm an in your face comedian."

"I'm going to make fun of the president and you know what I'm going to make fun of him more."

"I've had everybody turn on me and I just want to make people laugh."

"It's scary to be a citizen, but it's a good time to be a comedian."

"He broke me."

If you want to listen to the full press conference click this link.

