Cavaliers take a big loss against Golden State, fans still have hope for the team

Many fans are still recovering after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, 113-91.

Fan, Hendrickson Tineo says he still has faith in the team.

"We just gotta come back stronger. We gotta hit the study room, watch the film and learn from the mistakes we made and move forward. We just gotta win this series in 5," said Tineo. "I saw of mistakes in the second half. They need to communicate better. The first half was solid, if we play like that I think we got this series."

Tineo, who loves the Cavs, just happened to be visiting from Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. He was elated when he realized the Cavs would be playing during his short time in Cleveland.

"We came on a baseball tour and we went to a Cleveland Indians game this morning and we couldn't say no to this," said Tineo. "We were in Chicago yesterday and we're headed to Milwaukee from here."

Fans, Carley Richards, Chantell Coner and her friend Gianna Carelli all feel the same way. They're not concerned, saying the team has plenty of time to get it together.

"Its a little upsetting but I know we're gonna come out and take the next couple," said Carley Richards. "I think we're just seeing what Golden State is made of this season, especially with their new coach, our old coach, so I think this was just a test run."

"I feel like this is just Game 1, they just trying to test the waters, let them know that they coming back on Sunday to win! We ain't playing with them. We got this," Chantell Coner said.

"I think we need to lose one game to get the confidence for the rest," said Gianna Carelli.

Disappointed but not deflated, that's the feeling of most Cavs fans after Game 1. But until Golden State gets to four victories, with Game 2 taking place on Sunday night at Oracle Arena, there's still hope.

"I was really disappointed in the lack of team play, we gave it away. I think we're gonna come back strong in Game 2," said Ed Tatman of Solon.

Life-long Cavs fan Mary, who once watched former Cavalier Mark Price play at the Coliseum, says she's not worried at all.

"Everybody has good nights and bad nights and so I'm sure they'll win their next game," Tatman's daughter Mary added.

The next game is Sunday night at 8 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.