Cleveland man with ties to the mob agrees to plea deal

A reputed member of the Gambino crime family and former son-in-law of John Gotti has agreed to a plea deal to avoid prison in what authorities originally said was a multi-million dollar scam involving stolen cars and scrap metal in Cleveland.

Carmine "The Bull" Agnello was accused of weighing down stolen cars with dirt and sand and then selling them to a scrap yard.

He plead to three low-level felonies and paid $180,000 to cover the cost of investigation.

The racketeering and conspiracy charges were dismissed. Charges against his wife and one of his businesses also were dismissed.

Agnellio is the former son-in-law of convicted mobster John Gotti.

