Authorities search for Maple Heights teen

Authorities are looking for a missing Maple Heights teen.

Deonte Bonaparte, 14, left his Maple Heights residence around 2 p.m. Friday.

He has not been since since.

Bonaparte is a 5 feet 7 inch-tall black male who weighs about 120 pounds. He has short light brown hair, brown eyes, and a faint mustache.

Bonaparte also has a scar across the top of his head.

He was last scene wearing a white T-shirt, blue jogging pants with a white stripe, and black and white shoes.

If located, please contact Maple Heights police at 216-662-1234.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.