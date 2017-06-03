5 people hospitalized after hit-skip

Cleveland Police say that early Saturday morning, five people were struck by a hit-skip driver.

The incident happened at 10802 St. Clair Ave. around 3 am.

The vehicle, which has yet to be described, struck five people and fled the scene.

All five victims were taken to University Hospitals. Police say that three are in critical condition.

No vehicle or suspect information was released at this time. Cleveland 19 will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

