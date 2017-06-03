Police chase ends in crash in Westlake

Police had just called off the chase when the driver lost control and went off the road. (Source: WOIO)

The car hit the front porch of the house. (Source: WOIO)

A police chase that started in Rocky River ended in Westlake with a car crashing into the front porch of a home.

The house in on Bradley Road near Cottage Drive. Police say no one was injured, but there is some property damage.

Rocky River Police attempted to stop a speeding driver on I-90 when he decided for an unknown reason to flee police.

The driver took police through Bay Village, back into Rocky River, into Avon Lake and eventually into Westlake.

Police were just calling off the chase when the driver lost control and hit the house. He was taken into custody.

Charges of fleeing and eluding police are pending against the driver.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.