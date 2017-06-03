Check your freezers: P&S Bakery Pepperoni product recalled

P&S Bakery in Poland, Ohio is recalling nearly 3,000 pounds of a pepperoni product that may have been contaminated with an external material, specifically a clear meat casing that is used in food production.

The USDA announced the recall today. The product is a frozen, ready-to-eat beef and pork pepperoni roll called Gia Russa Double Stuffed Pepperoni Roll. It was produced on March 29th and has a lot.case code of 17088. The item also has an establishment number of EST. 27274 inside the USDA inspection mark.

The roll was sent to distributors in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service has received no reports of injury or illness, and the problem was first discovered after complaints from the distributor.

The product should be returned or thrown away.

Consumers with question about the recall can call John House, Quality Assurance Manager at (330) 707-4141.

