Arrests made after man found slumped over in car with child

Two people were arrested and charged with child endangerment after a man was found slumped over in a car with a 5-year-old child inside.

Around 4:40 pm on June 1, police were called to the parking lot of the Dollar General on Main Street in Ashland for reports of a man slumped over in the car.

Police found drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia and suspected opiates.

A 5-year-old child with special needs was found in the vehicle.

Two suspects; 31-year-old Stephen Losh and 30-year-old Amanda Morris were arrested at the scene and charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug abuse tools and child endangering. They are both at the Ashland County Jail.

Losh was also wanted on an arrest warrant out of Wayne County. Losh and Morris claimed to be homeless.

The child was turned over to the Ashland County Job and Family Services for placement, along with two other children related to the case.

The case will be presented to the Ashland County Prosecutor's Office.

