7 signs from the Pride in CLE March

Saturday was the second Annual Pride in the CLE March. This is part of a week of celebration.

The march ended at the Pride in CLE festival in Public Square.

Here are 7 signs from the march:

Love Is Love

Pride in the CLE

Dream Big, Take Risks, Be Yourself

Get Equal

All in for Love

Together is Greater than Divided

One Community, One Love

