Willoughby Police Officer rescues a deer stuck in a fence

Photo of the officer and the deer (Source Willoughby Police Department)

An officer with the Willoughby Police Department rescued a deer stuck in a fence.

Officer Sciarrino was flagged down by a citizen at the Lost Nation Airport for a dawn stuck in the fence. The investigator was able to safely free the deer and release her at the woodline.

In the first 23 hours, the Facebook post from the police department got 74 shares.

