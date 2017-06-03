The Hessler Street Fair still has that hippie flair

Time to break out the tie-dyed shirts and head to the Hessler Street Fair, a University Circle institution since 1969, and it still has that hippie flair. Bands, food and plenty of art and jewelry booths.

This year, the fair moved to the week after Memorial Day, instead of the week before, to help with parking pressures. 11 a.m. to dusk Saturday and Sunday.

