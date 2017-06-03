Burton Township having water problems

Burton Township in Geauga County is having water problems Saturday night after a water main break on Rapid Road and State Route 87.

The break happened this afternoon around 4:30 p.m. and has left Burton residents with no water, or low water pressure, or discolored water.

Burton officials said crews are working on the problem and they will let everyone know when service will be completely restored.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

