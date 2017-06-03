Cleveland Police ask for help in finding missing man

Cleveland Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Tommy Lindsey is 76 years old and suffers from dementia.

Lindsey is 6’1" tall, weighs 180 pounds and was last seen at the University Hospital Siedman Cancer Center Saturday around 6 p.m.

He was wearing blue and red baseball hat and blue jacket.

If you see Lindsey, call 9-1-1 or police at (216) 621-1234.

