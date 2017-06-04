Cleveland teen missing since May

Cleveland Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old named Diamond Harris.

Harris was last seen leaving her home on East 80th Street on May 29th. She was wearing jeans and a gray and black shirt, with purple and black shoes. She also wears purple glasses.

She is 5'5" and weighs around 165 pounds.

Harris has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Harris or if you have any information on where she is, contact Cleveland Police at (216) 623-5518.

