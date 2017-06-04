Woman with machete arrested after standoff - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Woman with machete arrested after standoff


CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Police arrested a woman who allegedly injured two people with a machete. 

The woman barricaded herself inside a home in the 500 block of East 107th Street around 6 am. 

SWAT responded and the woman was taken into custody without incident. 

No further information was released. 

