Coach Steve Kerr plans to return to Warriors' sideline for Game 2 of NBA Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers play the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

The Warriors defeated the Cavs in Game 1.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr, who wasn't present for Game 1, plans to be on the sidelines for Game 2. He'd been away as a result of back surgery complications.

Former Cavs head coach Mike Brown had been filling in for Kerr.

WHAT CAVS FANS SHOULD WATCH FOR IN GAME 2:

Tristan Thompson promises to be better in Game 2. Certainly more aggressive.

Richard Jefferson says Game 1 was a wake-up call, saying the squad need to "play to exhaustion."

Kevin Durant expects the Cavs to muck it up in Game 2, as in get more physical. Draymond Green says that's who the Cavs are.

Cavs didn't have a steal in Game 1. It's time to get defensive.

Steve Kerr is back. He'll coach tonight and plans to coach rest of series. @cavs @cleveland19news — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) June 4, 2017

Ty Lue says he is happy Steve Kerr is back tonight..says he has been checking with him on his health throughout the playoffs.. pic.twitter.com/2x4X022KV5 — Fred McLeod (@CavsFredMcLeod) June 4, 2017

The Cavs have been in this position before, and not just last year when they dropped the first two games in Oakland. Two years ago they lost Game 1, and rallied to win Game 2, without Kyrie and Kevin Love. They can swing this series in their favor with a win on Sunday night, and head home with their mission accomplished. But going down 2-0 to the Warriors, while not insurmountable (as we learned last year), certainly makes life tougher.

