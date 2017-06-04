Coach Steve Kerr plans to return to Warriors' sideline for Game 2 of NBA Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers play the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.
The Warriors defeated the Cavs in Game 1.
Golden State head coach Steve Kerr, who wasn't present for Game 1, plans to be on the sidelines for Game 2. He'd been away as a result of back surgery complications.
Former Cavs head coach Mike Brown had been filling in for Kerr.
WHAT CAVS FANS SHOULD WATCH FOR IN GAME 2:
Steve Kerr is back. He'll coach tonight and plans to coach rest of series. @cavs @cleveland19news— Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) June 4, 2017
Ty Lue says he is happy Steve Kerr is back tonight..says he has been checking with him on his health throughout the playoffs.. pic.twitter.com/2x4X022KV5— Fred McLeod (@CavsFredMcLeod) June 4, 2017
The Cavs have been in this position before, and not just last year when they dropped the first two games in Oakland. Two years ago they lost Game 1, and rallied to win Game 2, without Kyrie and Kevin Love. They can swing this series in their favor with a win on Sunday night, and head home with their mission accomplished. But going down 2-0 to the Warriors, while not insurmountable (as we learned last year), certainly makes life tougher.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.