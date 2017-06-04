Cavs fan after realizing the price of Game 3 court side seats: 'A little too much, that's a house'

If you want to see the NBA finals up close, it’s going to cost you.

According to stubhub.com, court side VIP tickets to Game 2 at Oracle Arena were priced around $11,000.

Game 3, scheduled for June 7 in Cleveland, is priced around the same amount. Court side tickets inside Quicken Loans Arena are listed at $12,500 each.

Devin Burton is a loyal Cavs fan but she said she could never consider paying that much.

“That seems like a little too much. That’s a house,” said Burton.

A quick search on Zillow.com shows several Cleveland homes all under the cost of one of those court side seats. But, that’s all a steal if you consider how much a court side seat to last year’s historic game 7 sold for. StubHub reported it sold two court side tickets to someone for $49,500 each.

