Strongsville dancers join Ariana Grande at One Love Manchester benefit concert

Ariana Grande took the stage Sunday for the first time since an attack at one of her concerts in Manchester.

She walked out on stage at the One Love Manchester benefit concert with her two main backup dancers, Brian and Scott Nicholson from Strongsville.

The Nicholson twins can be seen in multiple Ariana Grande videos, usually seen performing near the front or chatting with the pop star. The 32-year-old brothers graduated from Strongsville High School in 2003.

