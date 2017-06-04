LeBron chooses not to accept gravity as physical force, throws down cheat code-like 1st quarter dunk

During the first quarter of Game 2 in the NBA Finals, LeBron James dunked the basketball.

But this wasn't just any dunk.

It was, hyperbole aside, the greatest dunk ever to be thrown down in the history of the NBA Finals, the history of basketball, the history of gravity itself.

James Naismith himself had no idea basketball could be this incredible to watch.

Again, objectively, this was the greatest dunk ever to be thrown down on an NBA court, and you can see that for yourself below:

