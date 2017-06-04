Friends, classmates release balloons for teens killed in crash

It's been one week since a car crash killed two Coventry township teens.

Sunday, friends and Coventry Middle School classmates took time out to remember the lives of the two young women.

It's still hard for many in the Coventry community to understand the loss of two 14-year-old girls. They were walking on the side of the road on South Main Street, along with two other boys, when they were hit by a car driven by a 24-year-old New Franklin woman.

About 30 people gathered for a balloon release Sunday, to remember Amber Thoma and Taylor Galloway, and to keep a boy who was struck in their prayers.

They read letters, a poem, and then released the balloons.

"Putting a few quotes on the balloons, or writing a letter and putting it on the string, to me it goes up to heaven and they read the notes or can hear us," said organizer Tiffany James.

They are also holding a fundraiser at Coventry Middle School on June 25 to support all four families of those teens involved in the accident.

It's not yet clear whether charges will be filed in the case.

