Déjà vu: Cavs are coming home down 0-2 to the Warriors

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Game 2 to the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals. The team will be returning to Cleveland for Game 3, which takes place on Wednesday, with an 0-2 series deficit.

Sound familiar? The Warriors took the first two games of the 2016 NBA Finals, but the Cavs were able to quickly rebound with a Game 3 win. They actually walloped the Warriors in Game 3 last year, beating them 120 to 90. We all know that the Cavs eventually pulled off a historic comeback, down 3-1, to win the championship in seven games.

During the Sunday night's postgame press conferences, Coach Lue said, "We get a chance to go home now, to our home crowd, where we play well also."

During the 2017 NBA Playoffs, the Cavs are 5-1 when playing in front of their home crowds.

LeBron James said, "We look forward to it. Our fans are looking forward to it."

Kevin Love added, "If going home to Cleveland and playing in front of our crowd isn't enough for you, you might as well go home."

Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday night at the Q.

