Cleveland mayor pledges continued fight against climate change

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announced Sunday to continue to fight climate change, despite President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Mayor Jackson is joining the "Climate Mayors," a network of approximately 200 mayors across the country that are making efforts to fight climate change. The group is collectively working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve local, federal, and global-level policy making on climate-related issues.

The Climate Mayors group recently penned a letter to President Donald Trump to oppose his decisions that are affecting the environment. Mayor Jackson supports the Climate Mayors' views, and recently said that President Trump's climate policy will now impact the plans in Cleveland to reduce gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. The plans are part of of the Cleveland Climate Action Plan.

1 goal of #CLE Climate Action Plan is to reduce #Cleveland's greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050. Synopsis at https://t.co/csGfZWCATt — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) June 5, 2017

"We’re in support of a worldwide climate action plan and we are committed to doing our part here in Cleveland. It is simply the right thing to do," Mayor Jackson said.

The move to join Climate Mayors is based off of increasing the grassroots, city-led activity on climate action.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.