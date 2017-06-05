J.R. pushes LeBron away from postgame brawl, protects 'prize jewel' (video)

Following Sunday night's Game 2 loss at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, a fight erupted in the stands near the tunnel where Cavs players were leaving the court.

Fight in the stands right next to the Cavs walking off pic.twitter.com/Q8VRIlE2eo — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 5, 2017

The brawl, which was caught on camera, happened right in front of LeBron James. The people fighting were pushing and shoving each other closer to where the players were entering the locker room tunnel.

In the video, J.R. Smith can be seen stepping in front of LeBron and pushing him away from the fight. J.R. told USA Today Sports, "Yeah, I pushed him. I wanted to be sure he was out of there. He is the prize jewel right there. It doesn’t matter if I get hurt. It matters if he gets hurt."

Security broke up the fight and all of the players made it into the locker room safely.

J.R. showed how much he cares for and respects LeBron and his teammates; a true brotherhood.

