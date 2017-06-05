18-month-old Akron boy dies after opiate overdose

The 18-month-old boy that overdosed on opiates last week in Akron has died, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

The boy's 9-year-old brother called 911 to report the incident on Thursday. Paramedics initially used Narcan to revive Tymaine Thompson after he was found suffering from an overdose.

He was taken to Children's Hospital, for treatment, but he eventually died on Sunday from the drug exposure.

The boy's mother, Destanie T. Carter, 25, fled from the house before police arrived.

She came to the hospital with a family member and turned herself in Thursday night, according to police.

No charges have been filed in the overdose.

The investigation is continuing.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.