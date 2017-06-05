They do exist! West coast Cavs fans gather on Facebook

They may be in hostile enemy territory, but they do exist! Cavs fans that are either living in or visiting the west coast are showing their Cleveland Cavaliers pride on social media.

The Facebook page "Bay Area Cleveland Cavaliers Backers" is a place for Cavs fans to connect in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to the page's description.

There are more than 350 people who follow the Facebook page. The majority of the followers use the page for recommending Cavs-friendly bars in San Francisco and Oakland, post stats and commentary about the Cavs games, talk about their compassion for Cleveland, or bash local Warriors fans.

