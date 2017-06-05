Driver arraigned, accused of hitting 5 bicyclists while intoxicated

The man accused of striking five bicyclists Saturday appeared in court for arraignment Monday morning.

Rondell L. Dungy, 27, is accused of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI for the June 3 incident.

The accident occurred on St. Claire Avenue. Police say Dungy hit the five cyclists near the intersection of East 108th Street at 2:35 a.m. All five riders were thrown into the roadway. A second vehicle driving near Dungy at the time also hit one of the riders, but the female driver fled the scene of the accident.

EMS took the bicyclists to University Hospital. Three of the victims were released after treatment, but two of the bicyclists remain in the hospital in stable condition.

Dungy pleaded not guilty to the charges. His bond was set at $15,000. The judge also revoked Dungy's driving privileges during investigation.

Anyone with information on the female driver should contact Cleveland Police.

