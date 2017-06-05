I-X Center Cleveland Tank Show Giveaway ~ Nominate Your Local Military Hero

Nominate your local military hero (Active or Veteran) to WIN FOUR FREE TICKETS to The Cleveland Tank Plant Homecoming Military Show and Swap Meet at the I-X Center June 21-24th!

The Show will be bursting with over seven football fields of Vintage Military equipment! You’ll see historic military vehicles, aircraft and militaria of all nations and eras. Special emphasis will be placed on Cleveland built vehicles. Enthusiasts, veterans, reenactors, historians, modelers and wargamers from all over the globe, as well as former Tank Plant employees, will converge on the historic factory, eager to add to their collections of memorabilia, gear, tools and equipment. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with this global community of enthusiasts! Check out Cleveland Tank Show for more details!

One lucky winner will also receive a prize package that includes four tickets to Cedar Point & two tickets to a Cleveland Indians Game during the 2017 season to be determined OR two tickets to a 2017/18 Cavs game to be determined!!

Nominate your hero NOW!

Official Promotion Rules