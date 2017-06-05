Life-saving overdose medication distributed in Medina County

The Medina County Health Department is distributing life-saving advice and a medication to help combat the effects of opiates to residents, friends, and families.

Project DAWN, which stands for Deaths Avoided with Naloxone, is a program focused on the education and distribution of Naloxone to help with the symptoms of opiate overdoses. Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose and have been known to save thousands of lives, according to the Center for Disease Control.

The Medina County Health Department is handing out the medication every Tuesday night at the Medina County Health building on Ledgewood Road in Medina. Naloxone will be given out for free, along with information, and CPR education, to anyone who is interested.

Local police urge people to still call 911 in the event of an overdose emergency. Most people will require additional doses and medical attention.

