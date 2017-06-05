Halle Berry is NOT pregnant, despite what social media thinks

One day after sparking pregnancy rumors, Halle Berry's rep released a statement saying, 'It is absolutely not true. She is not pregnant,' according to Us Weekly.

Social media went crazy Sunday, June 4, when the Bedford beauty was photographed at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles sporting, what appeared to be, a baby bump under her sequined dress.

Check her out, cradling her stomach while smiling for the cameras!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 4, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

The rep released a statement after fans started sending congratulations.

Berry has two kids, 9-year-old Nahla and Maceo, 3.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.