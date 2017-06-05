Thad Matta out as basketball coach at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Thad Matta is out as Ohio State's basketball coach after 13 seasons.

He said at a news conference Monday it was a "mutually agreed" decision.

He coached the Buckeyes to two Final Fours while he was there from 2005 to 2017. Ohio State finished 21-14 this year.

Matta has been troubled by back pain following surgery complications and walks with a limp. He mentioned "trying to get healthy" as a reason for leaving the job.

His teams won at least 20 games in 12 consecutive seasons. Matta is the school's career leader in wins and games. He won five regular-season Big Ten titles and four league tournaments, the most championships of any league coach over the last 13 seasons.

