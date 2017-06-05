Avon Fire captain accused of blackmail indicted

An Avon Lake firefighter indicted on the charges of extortion, unauthorized use property and telecommunications fraud will be back in court later this week.

Glen Eisenhardt will be arraigned in Lorain County Common Pleas Court on June 8.

Eisenhardt is accused of trying to blackmail a fellow firefighter into resigning.

According to prosecutors the alleged blackmail scheme began in February 2016.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.