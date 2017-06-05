NBA legend sends LeBron James a message

Despite losing to the Golden State Warriors in Game 2, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James played spectacular basketball and made history in the process.

With a final stat line of 29 points, 14 assists, and 11 rebounds James' triple-double tied him with Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson for the most all-time.

After the game Johnson tweeted:

Awesome to share the most triple doubles in NBA Finals history with the future HOF LeBron James].

Awesome to share the most triple doubles in NBA Finals history with the future HOF @KingJames. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 5, 2017

James and Johnson currently both have eight triple-doubles.

James, who has at least two more games this postseason, hopefully more, can possibly pass Johnson and hold the #1 spot all by himself.

