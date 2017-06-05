Reporter claims Cleveland Cavaliers locker room smelled like marijuana after Game 2

Undefeated Senior Writer Mike wise said he smelled marijuana in the Cleveland Cavaliers locker room after Game 2. (Source: Twitter)

ESPN/Undefeated Senior Writer Mike Wise said on Twitter after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost Game 2 to the Golden State Warriors that the Cavs locker room in California smelled like marijuana.

In a handful of tweets, Wise said he smelled a "strong reefer aroma" June 4.

Cavs locker room has a strong reefer aroma to it tonight. Hey, it's Cali. You're down 2-0 and it's all about pain control. #NBAFinals — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) June 5, 2017

Wise said he did not see anyone smoking marijuana nor did he smell marijuana on anyone specifically.

To be clear, I don't know who was imbibing marijuana in the Cavs locker room -- media that entered, player, etc. But it wasn't a dead skunk — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) June 5, 2017

I grew up in Northern California and Hawaii. I know what cannabis smells like. Coulda been a cameraman, reporter, whatever. I'm not judging. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) June 5, 2017

The Cavaliers organization had no comment about the assertion.

Twitter users responded by saying Wise is a "snitch" and made fun of his choice to use the word "reefer."

hey don't be snitchin man — cx (@cxcope) June 5, 2017

The Cavs are down 0-2 in the 2017 NBA Finals as of June 5. The Cavs take on the Warriors Wednesday in Game 3 in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena.

