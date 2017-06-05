Reporter claims Cleveland Cavaliers locker room smelled like mar - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Reporter claims Cleveland Cavaliers locker room smelled like marijuana after Game 2

Undefeated Senior Writer Mike wise said he smelled marijuana in the Cleveland Cavaliers locker room after Game 2. (Source: Twitter) Undefeated Senior Writer Mike wise said he smelled marijuana in the Cleveland Cavaliers locker room after Game 2. (Source: Twitter)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

ESPN/Undefeated Senior Writer Mike Wise said on Twitter after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost Game 2 to the Golden State Warriors that the Cavs locker room in California smelled like marijuana. 

In a handful of tweets, Wise said he smelled a "strong reefer aroma" June 4.  

Wise said he did not see anyone smoking marijuana nor did he smell marijuana on anyone specifically. 

The Cavaliers organization had no comment about the assertion. 

Twitter users responded by saying Wise is a "snitch" and made fun of his choice to use the word "reefer." 

The Cavs are down 0-2 in the 2017 NBA Finals as of June 5. The Cavs take on the Warriors Wednesday in Game 3 in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena. 

