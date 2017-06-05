Reporter claims Cleveland Cavaliers locker room smelled like marijuana after Game 2

ESPN/Undefeated Senior Writer Mike Wise said on Twitter after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost Game 2 to the Golden State Warriors that the Cavs locker room in California smelled like marijuana.
In a handful of tweets, Wise said he smelled a "strong reefer aroma" June 4.
Cavs locker room has a strong reefer aroma to it tonight. Hey, it's Cali. You're down 2-0 and it's all about pain control. #NBAFinals— Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) June 5, 2017
Wise said he did not see anyone smoking marijuana nor did he smell marijuana on anyone specifically.
To be clear, I don't know who was imbibing marijuana in the Cavs locker room -- media that entered, player, etc. But it wasn't a dead skunk— Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) June 5, 2017
I grew up in Northern California and Hawaii. I know what cannabis smells like. Coulda been a cameraman, reporter, whatever. I'm not judging.— Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) June 5, 2017
The Cavaliers organization had no comment about the assertion.
Twitter users responded by saying Wise is a "snitch" and made fun of his choice to use the word "reefer."
"Reefer???" C'mon. Mike.— TDelMar (@TDelmar43) June 5, 2017
hey don't be snitchin man— cx (@cxcope) June 5, 2017
The Cavs are down 0-2 in the 2017 NBA Finals as of June 5. The Cavs take on the Warriors Wednesday in Game 3 in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.