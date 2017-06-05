Akron teacher's message to LeBron takes off on social media

An Akron Teacher's message to LeBron James has taken off on social media.

Jennifer Pennington of Copley says she wanted to combat the hate she saw when LeBron James' Los Angeles home was vandalized and a racial slur was spray painted on the entrance to his property.

"I wanted to cry. It broke my heart. It's ridiculous, and it's a silly thing - there doesn't need to be that hate," said Pennington.

Pennington took what she felt one step further. She says she decided she would fight back against the hate in L.A., by placing one word signs that describe who she thinks LeBron is outside of his Bath Township home.

She wrote words like "Leader," "Mentor," and "Humanitarian," on white signs and asked LeBron's security guards if she could place them in front of his home. She says a security guard told her she could stick them in the ground across the street.

"I thought it was just an inexpensive and easy thing to do to combat the graffiti that was done in LA," added Pennington.

Moments after Pennington put the signs up, our crews observed someone who appeared to be one of LeBron's security guards take down the signs down.

Pictures posted on social media, though, quickly spread the powerful message from the signs reflecting the great things that people see in LeBron.

"I hope he knows that someone out there - there are millions of people out there that think good things," said Pennington.

Pennington is on maternity leave right now, but as a teacher in the Akron City School district, she says, she has seen first hand the impact that LeBron James is having on hundreds of kids who are being helped through his foundation.

"I would like to say thank you to LeBron for everything that he does for Akron, our community, and for people in general. I think he's a good leader," said Pennington.

