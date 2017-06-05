Summit County winery says its alpacas, goats OK after explosion, look forward to having visitors again

A Summit County winery has reopened one week after an explosion forced a temporary closure.

Police and firefighters responded June 30 to a fire at the Winery at Wolf Creek. Since the building is used as a distillery, there were flammable containers stored, which contributed to the size of the explosion and fire. That was the only building damaged in the blaze.

There were no injuries reported, and winery officials said even the animals on site are OK.

They reopened Monday at 4 p.m., writing on Facebook: "The goats and alpacas are looking forward to you all coming to visit."

The winery and surrounding area are in an isolated location, and the local fire chief said crews expected to fight the fire without hydrants nearby. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

The winery expects to assume normal summer business hours starting Tuesday.

