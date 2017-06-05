Did Ric Flair beat up a Warriors fan?

Ric Flair took to Instagram on Monday, holding up what appears to be an injured right hand and a scratched face.

Here's what the caption said:

One Warrior Fan down! Left hand still good...Be in the Land on Wednesday! Rihanna, Move over and Let the Naitch show you how it is done! No Pain No Gain! Lets do it Cavs.....WOOOOO! @cavs

Did Flair actually commit assault? Who's to say. Let's hope not.

But perhaps ol' Naitch will be the good luck charm the Cavs seem to be in desperate need for. Cleveland is down 2-0 to Golden State in the NBA Finals.

Game 3 will be played Wednesday in The Land.

A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

