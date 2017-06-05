Tanker truck stuck under W. 49th bridge, westbound Shoreway lanes closed

A tanker truck is struck under the West 49th Street bridge in Cleveland.

The truck is in the westbound lanes of the Shoreway. Those lane are closed at West 49th.

The ramp from West 45th to westbound Shoreway lanes was also closed Monday night.

The closure was reported at 9 p.m. Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.