Medical marijuana cultivators in Cleveland can soon apply for state licenses just like everybody else

On Monday, the Cleveland City Council approved legislation lifting a moratorium on cultivators of medical marijuana within the city.

The legislation is in accordance with rules recently issued by the Ohio Department of Commerce, allowing medical marijuana cultivators to apply for state provisional licenses through a competitive process starting this month.

The city still has a moratorium on processors and retail dispensaries of medical marijuana.

