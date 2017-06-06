Tipping off: Where to catch the Cavs return to Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Tipping off: Where to catch the Cavs return to Cleveland

Posted by Alyson Bruner, Reporter
Before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, we went ahead and checked out some of the hottest spots to catch the game when the Cavs are back at home. Below is a list of places to watch the game if you weren't able to snag a ticket to see it in person:

  • Winking Lizard - Staying open late after the game, regular menu, basic prices. 
  • Red, The Steakhouse - Rooftop seating, doors will open at 11 a.m., regular menu, basic prices. 
  • Harry Buffalo -  $5 Budweiser drafts, doors open at 11 a.m.
  • Wild Eagle Saloon - Drink and food specials, same location where the new ending of "Believeland" was filmed last year.
  • Hofbrauhaus Cleveland - ESPN hosting live shows all week starting Tuesday morning.
  • Quicken Loans Arena - Free fan fest, Cavs Academy for kids, a sport court setup and giant video screens to watch the game. 

