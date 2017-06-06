Tipping off: Where to catch the Cavs return to Cleveland

Before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, we went ahead and checked out some of the hottest spots to catch the game when the Cavs are back at home. Below is a list of places to watch the game if you weren't able to snag a ticket to see it in person:

Winking Lizard - Staying open late after the game, regular menu, basic prices.

Red, The Steakhouse - Rooftop seating, doors will open at 11 a.m., regular menu, basic prices.

Harry Buffalo - $5 Budweiser drafts, doors open at 11 a.m.

Wild Eagle Saloon - Drink and food specials, same location where the new ending of "Believeland" was filmed last year.

Hofbrauhaus Cleveland - ESPN hosting live shows all week starting Tuesday morning.

Quicken Loans Arena - Free fan fest, Cavs Academy for kids, a sport court setup and giant video screens to watch the game.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.