Cleveland police now equipped with Narcan to assist opiate overdoses

Beginning Tuesday, Cleveland police officers will be trained to use Narcan, the medication used to assist victims of opiate overdoses.

The officers will carry the medication with them in the event of encountering an opiate overdose victim, according to Cleveland police.

Cleveland paramedics will provide the cops with the Narcan kits and ensure that the officers now how to use the overdose combatant effectively.

