Troopers confiscate duffel bag full of pot, worth more than $65k

State troopers pulled in a duffel bag full of marijuana valued at more than $65,000 during a recent traffic stop along the Ohio Turnpike.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a 2017 Jeep Patriot on May 28 for a lane violation on the Ohio Turnpike near mile marker 124 in Erie County.

The troopers were given permission to search the vehicle. During the search, a duffel bag with 11 pounds of marijuana valued at approximately $66,000, was found.

Troopers arrested 42-year-old Eric Brown, of Garfield Heights, for possession and trafficking in marijuana. He was taken to Erie County Jail.

