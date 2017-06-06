LeBron and KD once teamed up in the studio for a rap song

We see how competitive Cavs star LeBron James and Warriors player Kevin Durant are on the court, but could you imagine them teaming up for a rap song together?

According to ESPN, the two opponents were once on the same team in the studio to record a hip hop track together. The article, which was written by former Cleveland-area writer turned California columnist for ESPN, says that the two once collaborated on a never-before released rap song in 2011.

League sources told ESPN that James and Durant got together for the 2011 NBA lockout. James was a member of the Miami Heat at the time. Durant, who was a member of the Thunder in 2011, was in Akron for workouts with LeBron.

According to the article, the two rappers basketball stars confirmed that they got together for a track and then burst out laughing.

There are apparently no plans to release the song to the public.

