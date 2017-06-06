City, county officials agree to consolidate Cleveland's jail operations

City officials passed legislation during Monday's Cleveland City Council meeting to consolidate the Cleveland Jail's operations.

An agreement between the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County means the Cuyahoga County Correction Center will take over the city jail. The move will save money for both Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, according to a press release from the City Council. The consolidation efforts will also improve inmates services, reentry programming, job training, and more.

City officials, including Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, will hold an official announcement Tuesday afternoon.

