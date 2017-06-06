City police officer accused of breaking teen's jaw at library (VIDEO)

A lawsuit against the city of Lakewood and the Lakewood library, filed by Sabrina Robinson on behalf of her children, alleges that a Lakewood police officer assaulted and severely injured a 17-year-old without reason during a November 2016 incident.

According to library surveillance video, Lakewood Police Officer Kevin Jones is seen approaching a 17-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother while they were sitting in the Lakewood Library Madison Branch.

According to the lawsuit, Officer Jones scolded the girl for having her feet on a chair. The girl allegedly complied, but the officer continued to yell and told her to leave the library. The complaint says as the girl stood up, Officer Jones grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into a book cart. She then fell to the floor and was dragged to the library's exit by Officer Jones.

Officer Jones then allegedly fell on top of the teen girl and broke her jaw. She was also treated for head and knee injuries. The teens younger brother was included on the lawsuit for suffering severe emotional distress after witnessing the assault.

The following statement was released by the Lakewood Police Dept.:

Officer Jones was placed on Administrative Leave and prohibited from working off duty employment. On December 19th a hearing was conducted on Departmental charges for using unreasonable and unwarranted force, bringing discredit to the Lakewood Police Department and not activating his body worn camera at the appropriate time. Officer Jones was issued a 40-hour unpaid suspension, referred to the employee assistance program, received additional training and denied permission to work off duty at the Lakewood Library.

