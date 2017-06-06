Brook Park Councilwoman pleads guilty to shoplifting

Brook Park Councilwoman Julie McCormick has pleaded guilty to three counts of theft.

McCormick's trial was scheduled to start Monday afternoon, but she plead out before the trial got underway.

She will be sentenced on July 6.

McCormick was accused of thefts totaling over $1,000 from Target stores in Strongsville and North Olmsted.

When asked to leave city council, she refused and filed a temporary restraining order against council, temporarily halting any effort to remove her.

McCormick officially resigned in March.

