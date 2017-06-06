NBA Finals putting Cleveland in the international spotlight

Not only do the NBA Finals have a huge impact on the local economy in Cleveland, but the series also brings an immense amount of international attention to the city.

Each Finals game is estimated to bring in approximately $5 million in revenue for the city, according to a local tourism expert.

More than 265 international media members representing more than 35 countries will be in town to cover Game 3 and Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

The media spotlight is highlighting Cleveland as a potential tourist location and a place to do business. Iconic locales around Cleveland, such as the Q, Lake Erie, popular East 4th Street, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the West Side Market, the Terminal Tower, and more will be broadcast for the world to see.

Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday night at the Q.

