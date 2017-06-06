Stac, 7, needs a Furever Home: Cleveland APL Pet of the Week

The Cleveland Animal Protective League has teamed up with Cleveland 19's Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas to find a home for one special dog every Tuesday.

Watch the segment in the 4 p.m. every Tuesday on Cleveland 19 News and like the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page for live videos with the dog.

Stac is an awesome, friendly and wiggly 7-year-old Pitbull/Bulldog mix. He is energetic and playful and knows all of his basic commands: sit, stay, come; and he’s housebroken. Due to his size and energy level, he would do best in a home with older kids. Stac is up to date on shots, is fixed and the adoption fee is $125. Click here for more information.

Upcoming events:

Sunday, June 11: Sunnyside Toyota, North Olmsted, 11 am to 4 pm. Dog & Cat adoptions.

Also, to celebrate every Cavs win (wins are coming!!), we are reducing cat and kitten adoption fees to $23 the day after the win. With a win on Wednesday, adoption fees for cats will be $23 on Thursday. Go Cavs!!

A list of adoptable pets at the Cleveland APL is always available to view on the organization's website.

Location

1729 Willey Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Hours

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

The shelter is closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Those who would like to make a donation to the Cleveland APL can click here.

The segment is sponsored by the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District's PUP (pick up poop) program:

Did you know dog droppings can impact our groundwater, streams, and lake? When it rains, bacteria from doggie doo can soak into groundwater, or be carried by rainwater to storm sewers which carry the flow to nearby streams. In both cases, the water is not treated at a wastewater treatment plant, and that's not good for the environment.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.