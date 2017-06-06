3 U.S. Postal workers, 4th man indicted for stealing marijuana and selling the drugs

Three U.S. Postal employees in Akron and another man were indicted for a conspiracy in which they stole packages containing marijuana from the U.S. mail and then sold the drugs.

Rabih Kairouz, 29, of Akron; Anton D. Easter, Jr., 26, of Akron; Scott Gay, Jr., 33, of Canton, and Corey Turnbull, 26, of Ravenna.

Rabih Kairouz, 29, of Akron, Scott Gay, Jr., 33, of Canton, and Corey Turnbull, 26, of Ravenna worked for the U.S. Postal Service. Kairouz and Turnbull worked as a supervisor at the Five Points station in Akron while Gary was a manager at the North Hill station.

Together, intercepted suspected drug parcels at U.S. Post Offices in Akron, opened the parcels, removed marijuana contained inside, sold the marijuana to Anton D. Easter, Jr., 26, of Akron and shared the profits.

This took place between February and May 2017, according to the indictment.

